WB SIR: EC holds micro observers’ training

Kolkata: The office of the CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) in Bengal conducted training of the micro observers in two phases at Nazrul Mancha on Wednesday. The state CEO office has roped in 4000 odd micro observers who will be responsible for overseeing the hearing phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR ) of the electoral roll which will start from December 27.

“ The micro observers, who have been appointed, are all working in Bengal as present. None has been engaged from any outside state. However, we are not sure whether they are residents of other state. The recruitment letter has already been handed over to all of them, “ said Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday in a meeting with booth level agents (BLAs) of her party had alleged that micro-observers are BJP supporters from Delhi who do not understand Bengal’s linguistic and social diversity, including languages like Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Lepcha and Nepali.

Special roll observer Subrata Gupta clarified that notices will be served only to those who have to appear for hearing.

According to sources, the Commission aims at completing the hearing of all 3,168,424 unmapped electors by the first week of January. It has made plans to conduct close to 3 lakh hearings a day.