WB Secondary Edu board to offer grants to High Schools for conducting Madhyamik exams efficiently

Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will offer grants for each High School under them so these schools in turn can offer better services and facilitate proper conditions for the examinees and all others involved in conducting the Madhyamik examination.



A notification by WBBSE read that the president of the ad hoc committee is pleased to permit a grant of Rs 10 per regular examinee to each High School after completion of the Madhyamik examination 2024, as per actual requisition from the respective school based on which the total amount shall be credited to school fund.

The notification read that the schools are expected to take advantage of this grant and ensure assistance of the prospective examinees of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024.

As per the Board, Madhyamik exam 2024 will be held from February 2 to February 12. The revised schedule by the Board includes First Languages on February 2, Second Languages on February 3, History on February 5, Geography on February 6, Mathematics on February 8, Life Science on February 9, Physical Science on February 10 and optional elective subjects on February 12.