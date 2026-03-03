WB: Platform upgradation at Puri affects trains

Kolkata: Train services to and from Puri will be cancelled or curtailed between March 14 and May 15 due to platform upgradation work at East Coast Railway’s Puri railway station, South Eastern Railway said on Monday. Two pairs of special trains will remain cancelled for periods ranging from nine to 19 days. Shalimar–Puri Special and Puri–Shalimar Special will remain cancelled for nine days between March 15 and May 10, and March 16 and May 11 respectively. Puri–Bhanjpur Special and Bhanjpur–Puri Special will remain cancelled for 18 days between March 15 and May 15, and for 19 days between March 14 and May 16 respectively.



Six pairs of long-distance trains will be short terminated or short originated. Sealdah–Puri Duronto Express will be short terminated for 27 days between March 16 and May 15, while Puri–Sealdah Duronto Express will be short terminated for 26 days between March 17 and May 14. Puri–Kamakhya Express will be short terminated for 10 days between March 14 and May 16, and Kamakhya–Puri Express will be short terminated for nine days between March 19 and May 14. On affected dates, these trains will operate to and from Sakshi Gopal railway station instead of Puri.

Kamakhya–Puri Express and Puri–Kamakhya Express will also undergo short termination and short origination.