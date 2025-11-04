WB: Hooghly Rural Police bust Rs 3 crore fraud racket

Kolkata: What began as a promising search for a life partner turned into a nightmare for multiple women, as Hooghly Rural Police unearthed a major cyber-fraud racket that operated through matrimonial websites. Using fake identities, emotional manipulation and promises of marriage, the gang allegedly swindled at least 20 women of nearly Rs 3 crore.

The case surfaced after a 29-year-old woman from Singur lodged a complaint. In December last year, she met a man on a matrimonial platform identifying himself as “Anupam Roy”, a rice-mill owner from Burdwan. Portraying a lonely life—deceased parents, no close relatives—he gradually won her trust through online conversations. In January, he claimed his bank account had been frozen due to income-tax issues and sought urgent financial help. Believing she was helping her future husband, the woman, along with her mother and grandmother, transferred money to a specified account. Initial proof of repayment was shown through a forged deposit slip from a public-sector bank. But when repeated demands followed, and “Anupam” kept evading video calls citing poor network, doubts grew.