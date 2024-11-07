WB Governor to inaugurate Bengali fest in Kochi today

Kochi: The three-day festival of the Bengali diaspora will kick off on Friday at the Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall here with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose inaugurating the programme.

The event is jointly organised by the South Zone Cultural Centre and the Eastern Zone Cultural Centre, the cultural institutions under the Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Cochin Fine Arts Society. Entry to all programmes are free. KK Gopalakrishnan also informed that there will be programmes by the Bengali community in Kerala at 8:30 pm on Saturday.

In a press conference held in Kochi today in connection with the event, Gopalakrishnan, director of the South Zone Cultural Centre, informed that as part of the festival, programmes will be organised on Friday and Sunday at 6 pm and on Saturday at 4 pm. Kerala Fine Arts Society president G Gopinathan and joint secretary KS Prakash were also present in the press conference.