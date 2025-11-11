WB: Fazil 3rd semester results on November 12

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) will publish the results of the Fazil Semester III examination on Wednesday.

The results will be formally announced by the president of WBBME at a press conference scheduled for 11.30 am at the board’s headquarters, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan, in Salt Lake. Students will be able to check their results online from 1 pm on the board’s official websites — www.wbbme.org and https://wbbmeexam.org/marksheet/login.

This is the first time in the country that the Fazil examination — equivalent to the Class XII level — has been conducted under a semester system. The examinations were held using OMR sheets, similar to the Higher Secondary Semester III examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The Semester III examinations concluded on October 11, and the results are being declared within just 33 days of their completion. Around 7,000 students appeared for the examination held across various madrasahs in the state.

According to a notice issued by the board, madrasahs will be able to download their students’ marksheets from the designated online portal.

The board has further announced that the Semester IV examinations have been brought forward in view of the upcoming Assembly elections and are scheduled to begin on January 29, 2026.