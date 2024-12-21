WB: Fate of over 1K Madrasah aspirants to be decided today

Kolkata: The West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) has announced that the results of the Teachers Eligibility Tests (TET) and the Main Examinations for the recruitment of 1,729 assistant teacher positions at various levels in government-aided madrasahs will be published on Saturday, December 21.

The recruitment process was initiated following the approval of the state cabinet. According to the official notification signed by WBMSC Chairman PB Salim, the results will be available on the Commission’s website, www.wbmsc.com, from 6 pm on Saturday.

A total of 2,247 candidates appeared for the Primary TET (I-IV), which was held for 47 posts. In the Upper Primary TET (V-VIII), conducted for 609 posts, 6,156 candidates participated. The Commission has announced that a total of 2,210 candidates have qualified in both the TETs. Main Examinations for the qualified candidates will be held in January 2025.

In addition, there were 811 posts for the Secondary level (classes IX-X), for which the Main Examination was conducted with 98,215 candidates appearing for the test. Similarly, 39,761 candidates participated in the Higher Secondary Main Exam, conducted for 262 posts at the XI-XII level.

The WBMSC has declared that 1,740 candidates have qualified and will be called for the interview scheduled for the second week of January, 2025.

Moreover, the Commission has also completed the long-pending recruitment process for Group-D staff in madrasahs. The final results, after the completion of the main exam and interview process, were published on October 4, 2024. According to an official of WBMSC, successful candidates for these positions will be recommended shortly.