WB: Edu dept writes to CU for shifting exam dates

Kolkata: The state’s higher education department has written to Calcutta University authorities asking the latter to change dates of its examination as it coincides with the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) on August 28. Examinations of 4th semester in Commerce and BA LLB are scheduled on that day.

The department believes that with processions converging from different parts of the city for reaching the TMCP foundation day programme to be held in front of Gandhi statue on Mayo Road may cause slow movement of traffic and students appearing for the university examination might reach late. Hence the request has come considering the students’ benefit.

Though no official reaction has come from the university, sources said that an emergency syndicate meeting has been convened by the varsity on Monday to deliberate on the communique from the Higher Education department. Following the syndicate meeting, a decision will be undertaken .

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has asked all PUBDET -2025 candidates to update their social category details (prior to publication of results and document verification) from August 3 to August 5. WBJEEB had conducted the common entrance test PUBDET-2025 for admission into various three-year B.A./B.Sc. (Honours) undergraduate courses in Presidency University on June 21, 22.