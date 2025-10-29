WB: Customs officer moves HC, seeks SIT probe into assault case

kolkata: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interested in opening factories in Gujarat, but wants victory in the assembly elections in Bihar.

A Customs inspector, Pradeep Kumar, on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and quashing of the case registered against him by Sonarpur police.

The petition was admitted by the bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh.

Kumar alleged that the local police deliberately invoked bailable sections of the BNS against the accused, thereby enabling their quick release. He claimed this reflected an attempt by the investigating officers to dilute the seriousness of the incident and shield those responsible.

According to the petition, an FIR was filed against one Azad Ali and others under Sections 332, 126(2), 117(2), 324(4), 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS — provisions Kumar described as “wholly disproportionate to the gravity of the assault.”

The officer recounted that he had first called the emergency helpline at 9:58 pm and later informed the Sonarpur police station around 10:20 pm after sensing danger. Around 10:40 pm, a group allegedly entered his home and attacked him, his wife and their minor daughter. Despite repeated distress calls, he claimed, police did not respond promptly, citing Kali Puja duty.

Police reportedly reached his residence around 11:35 pm. Kumar further alleged that he was left to arrange medical aid on his own and that the attending doctor noted only a minor injury despite multiple wounds. The petition also seeks protection for his family and an impartial investigation.