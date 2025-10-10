WB: Body of youth found from dump in Dum Dum

Kolkata: Tension spread in Pramodnagar area of Dum Dum after the body of a minor boy was found from a garbage dumping ground on Wednesday afternoon.

The police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 12:30 pm, a group of conservancy staff had been to the Pramodnagar dumping ground to dump garbage. While doing so, the conservancy staff spotted a hand among the garbage.

When they removed some garbage they found a body. Immediately police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Later, cops came to know that the deceased identified as Ganesh Samaddar (17) was a resident of Pramodnagar. After talking to his family members, police came to know that Samaddar had left home on Tuesday to attend a friend’s birthday party. On Wednesday morning when his family members tried to contact him over the phone found it switched off.

However, no missing diary was lodged as earlier on multiple occasions, he had left home without informing his family but after a few days returned home.

According to police, apparently no injury mark was spotted on the body. However, the family members of the deceased suspect that the boy was murdered and later dumped the body at the Pramodnagar dumping ground. Police are talking to his friends and also checking the mobile phone’s tower location to find out Samaddar’s location since he left home.