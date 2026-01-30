WB: BLO commits suicide ‘over SIR stress’

Siliguri: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) from Siliguri allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Coronation Bridge in Sevoke on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Shravan Kumar Kahar (46 years), a resident of Dharam Nagar in Ward No. 1 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). He was a primary school teacher at Hindi High School for Girls.



According to sources, he was handling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for Booth No. 47. The councillor of Ward No. 1, Sanjay Pathak, claimed that he was under severe stress due to SIR-related work. On Thursday evening, he reportedly drove to Sevoke on his two-wheeler and jumped off the bridge. Later, Mongpong police rescued him in critical condition near the bridge and rushed him to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

After receiving the news, Mayor Gautam Deb, along with the councillor, visited the hospital on Thursday night. He assured all possible help to the deceased’s family. “Many people have suffered due to SIR-related stress. I have no words to express this tragedy. No BJP MP or MLA has stood beside these families,” said Deb.

Councillor Sanjay Pathak said, “A few days ago, he told me that he was under stress over the SIR process. He had even spoken about taking such a step to several people. This cannot be accepted.”