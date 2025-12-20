WB: Banglar Shiksha hits snag, irks teachers

Kolkata: Teachers across West Bengal are facing persistent difficulties in uploading periodic assessment marks on the Banglar Shiksha portal due to technical glitches, raising concerns over delays in result preparation and the issuance of computer-generated mark sheets for Classes I to IX for the 2025 academic session.

The problem surfaced after the third summative assessment concluded in mid-November, when schools began uploading marks. Once marks from all three summative evaluations are uploaded, the portal generates mark sheets, which schools print and distribute to students. Frequent server failures, however, have disrupted the process in many schools.

Teachers’ organisations said the problem has been reported from districts across the state, with many teachers unable to access the portal or submit data despite repeated attempts, including late-night logins.

Animesh Halder of the Secondary Teachers and Employees’ Association said the portal had remained inaccessible since late Thursday night. “As usual, marks cannot be uploaded on the Banglar Shiksha Portal. This problem has continued for years. We have repeatedly demanded a server upgrade, but nothing has changed. In such a situation, it is unclear how computer-generated mark sheets will be issued,” he said.

Chandan Garai, secretary of the All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association, said the disruption recurs every year during the result preparation period. “Very often, teachers are unable to upload marks from the first and second summative assessments because the portal remains under maintenance. As a result, schools are forced to upload marks from all three assessments together at the final stage. This creates excessive data load across classes and subjects and leads to repeated server crashes,” he said.

The association has written to the School Education Department seeking urgent steps to strengthen and modernise the portal infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted functioning during school hours. It has also sought measures to prevent similar disruptions during admissions and other portal-based work in the 2026 academic session.