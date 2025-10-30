WB: 2 killed, six injured in road accident

Darjeeling: Two persons were killed and six others seriously injured in a road accident near 8th Mile near Sonada area on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the passenger vehicle was travelling from Siliguri towards Darjeeling when it met with an accident near Gorabari along National Highway 110 between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Two occupants, identified as Abhimanyu Prasad and Arun Mukhia, died on the spot. Mukhia is said to be the driver of the ill fated vehicle. Six passengers sustained serious injuries. Three of them are undergoing treatment at the Sonada Primary Health Centre, while the other three were shifted to Darjeeling District Hospital for advanced medical care.