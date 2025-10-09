WB: 10% of composite grant for cleanliness drive in Kolkata schools

Kolkata: The Samagra Shiksha Mission (SSM), Kolkata, has directed all government, government-aided and sponsored schools in the city to utilise 10% of their Composite School Grant for 2025-26 towards Swachhata Action Plan activities, including toilet upkeep, campus cleanliness and provision of drinking water.

In a sub-allotment order issued recently by the District Education Officer (DEO), school heads were informed that the grant had been disbursed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) based on enrolment figures recorded on the Banglar Shiksha Portal as of August 27, 2025.

The directive prioritises hygiene and sanitation, requiring schools to spend 10% of the fund on toilet and campus cleanliness, drinking-water facilities and adequate water supply for lavatories.

The grant for 2025-26 has been sanctioned at 25% of the recommended annual allocation per school. Schools with up to 30 students have been allotted Rs. 2,500 (against the recommended Rs. 10,000); those with 31–100 students Rs. 6,250 (against Rs. 25,000); schools with 101–250 students Rs. 12,500 (against Rs. 50,000); schools with 251–1,000 students Rs. 18,750 (against Rs. 75,000); and schools with more than 1,000 students have received Rs. 25,000 (against Rs. 1 lakh).

According to the guidelines for utilisation of the Composite School Grant 2025-26, attached with the notification, the funds may be spent only on approved purposes such as purchase of office stationery, maintenance of toilets, ensuring privacy in girls’ lavatories, provision of safe drinking water, payment of electricity bills, petty repairs, rent, and teaching-learning materials.