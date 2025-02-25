Wayanad MP Priyanka writes to PM Modi, seeks conversion of relief package into grant

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandh Vadra on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apprising him about the hardships being faced by the people of Wayanad while trying to rebuild their lives after the devastating landslides last year and urging him to convert the Government’s relief package into a grant.

In a letter to Modi, the Congress general secretary said she believes that the people of Wayanad deserve every possible assistance and support to pull themselves out of the terrible misfortune that has befallen them.

“As the MP for Wayanad Lok Sabha, I felt it my duty to apprise you of the plight of the people of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in my constituency. It is indeed heartbreaking that even six months after a horrific tragedy destroyed their lives and livelihoods, they are facing unimaginable hardships while trying to rebuild their lives,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Noting that a devastating landslide took place on July 30, 2024, in and around these two habitations of Wayanad district, she said in the aftermath of this disaster, 298 people were found dead, 231 bodies were recovered along with 223 body parts and 32 persons were reported missing and declared dead.

She said 17 families with members totalling 58 persons were completely wiped out and 1,685 buildings damaged.

“These were houses, schools, village offices, dispensaries, anganwadis, shops, religious centres and government buildings,” she said.

The Congerss leader said educational institutions, namely, the Government vocational Higher Secondary School Vellarmala and the Government lower primary school Mundakkai were completely wrecked by the landslide.

“Permanent rehabilitation of these two institutions at which 658 students were previously enrolled is still awaited,” she said.