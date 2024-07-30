Wayanad landslides: Emergency services, armed forces pressed into rescue operations

Following widespread destruction in the wake of massive landslides in Kerala's hilly Wayanad district, rescue efforts are currently underway, with NDRF and other emergency services as well as the Army racing against time to reach trapped and injured survivors. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded or trapped under debris and search for those missing in the landslides, with the Indian Army joining the efforts. A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area. Besides that, the Army's engineering group will also reach Wayanad immediately for rescue and related operations in the landslide-hit areas, the district administration said. Two Air Force helicopters departed for Wayand from Sulur in Tamil Nadu in the morning. Additionally, 67 Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel, led by six officers, left for Wayanad from Kannur in two KSRTC buses with an ambulance and two truck loads of equipment, authorities said.

Also, a naval team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will also reach Wayanad to join the rescue efforts as per the request of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CMO said. It further said that the CM suggested the use of drones and police dogs for rescue operations. From Kozhikode, a Territorial Army battalion and their medical team also left for Wayanad, it added. State Forest Minister A K Saseendran reached the district and met with the injured admitted in various hospitals. Vijayan's OSD S Karthikeyan was tasked with coordinating the rescue operations, the CM's office said in a statement.

Principal Director of Local Self-Government Department V Sambasiva Rao has been appointed as Special Officer in this regard, the statement said, adding that he will work from Wayand. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan is also expected to reach the district shortly and he called upon party workers to aid in the rescue operations, a statement issued by the Left party said. The Congress too directed its party workers, supporters and leaders to help in the search and rescue efforts. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran also asked the state administration to ensure all necessary aid, including medicine, food, clothing to those affected and also take steps to provide financial assistance to families of those who died in the landslides and other victims.

The Central government should be ready to allocate emergency flood relief funds to the state, he said. He also directed that all party programmes be set aside for two days so that everyone can help with the rescue efforts. Vijayan also ordered the postponement of all public programmes of the state government for the day. Meanwhile, in view of the landslides in Wayanad, a special 24-hour control room has started functioning at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the State Police Media Cell said in a statement. The control room, which functions under the direct control of the state police chief, can be reached on these two numbers -- 9497900402 and 0471-2721566, it said.

Personnel from the fourth and fifth battalions of the Kerala Armed Police and the Malabar Special Police have left for Wayanad, it said. Among these are personnel who have received special training in disaster management operations, it added. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said. Hundreds are feared to be trapped in the landslides, but authorities have not confirmed this. Earlier, Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments. Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement. According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.