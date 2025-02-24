Wayanad landslide survivors temporarily halt agitation after talks with authorities

Wayanad: The survivors of July 2024 Wayanad landslides on Sunday temporarily called off their agitation demanding speedy rehabilitation, following discussions with authorities.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed in Chooralmala in this hill district as police blocked protesters from carrying out a march in protest of the alleged delay in the rehabilitation process.

"We have withdrawn the strike temporarily following the talks with the police. However, we will meet the District Collector and bring up the matter that 17 families have been omitted from the beneficiary list for rehabilitation. If the issue is not addressed, we will stage a sit-in protest," a leader of the action committee told media.

The protest began with the protesters constructing makeshift huts in the landslide-hit area by 9 am. Later, a march was blocked by the police team near the Bailey Bridge in Chooralmala, according to visuals of TV channels.

However, the police have not allowed the protest in the landslide-affected area leading to verbal duels between the protesters and police.

The protest was organised under the leadership of the Jana Shabdam Action Committee.

Meanwhile, the People's Action Committee (Janakeeya Action Samiti) has announced a hunger strike in front of the Wayanad District Collectorate on Monday.

The protesters are demanding faster rehabilitation and a comprehensive relief package from the central government, above the 5 cents of land allotted to them.

According to CPI(M) sources, the strike was "politically motivated".