Wayanad by-poll: Priyanka Gandhi will win by record margin, says Cong

Wayanad: The Congress in Kerala on Wednesday exuded confidence that party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, with a record margin. Addressing reporters, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said his party was confident of victory in the constituency. He said the party leadership had commenced preparations for poll, but devastating landslides struck Wayanad district.