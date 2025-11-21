Waves Film Bazaar announces first-ever 20,000-dollar grant

PANAJI: As part of the 56th IFFI, the newly rebranded Waves Film Bazaar (erstwhile Film Bazaar) was inaugurated today.

Taking place every year from November 20-28, the nine-day festivities featuring screenings, discussions, and industry exchange are considered India’s largest and longest-running international film festival, attracting filmmakers, producers, distributors, and creatives from all over the world.

As one of the leading film markets in Asia, Waves Film Bazaar continues to play its objective role of linking the storytellers with studios, financiers, festival curators, and international collaborators. This year’s edition promises its most expansive programming yet.

The inaugural function saw the presence of Chief Guest Jaewon Kim from the Republic of Korea; Secretary,

Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Sanjay Jaju; filmmaker Garth Davis; actor Anupam Kher; Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, L Murugan; Additional Secretary Prabhat Kumar; Advisor to Waves Bazaar, Jerome Pilloard; actor Nandamuri Balakrishna; and IFFI Festival Director Shekhar Kapur.

Announcing a major new initiative, Sanjay Jaju revealed that Waves Film Bazaar will, for the first time, award a cash grant of 20,000 US dollars. “Waves Film Bazaar will present its most ambitious slate with more than 300 films this year.

Each section has been crafted so creators at every stage find a place and pathway.