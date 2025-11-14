Waterborne disease outbreak claims 5 lives in Mizoram

Aizawl: At least five people, including four from Myanmar, have died due to suspected waterborne disease outbreak in a border village in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district this month, an official said on Thursday.

Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga said that the outbreak was reported at Kakichhuah village, which shares a border with Myanmar.

The outbreak has so far claimed five lives, while 27 people aged between 5 and 63 years, are currently infected with the disease, which is believed to be originated from the neighbouring country.

Of the five deceased, four were from Myanmar, he said.

Lalruatsanga expressed deep concern over the fatalities, emphasising the urgency of identifying the cause and curbing further spread.

“An investigation has been launched to ascertain the outbreak. All preventive and control measures are being strictly implemented,” he said, expressing confidence that the situation could be stabilised soon.

Lawngtlai district administration has also on Wednesday declared Kakichhuah village as a containment zone for two months, restricting movement of people to and from the village except for medical, election and emergency cases.

Lawngtlai Senior Chief Medical Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that cases have been reported since November 4 and a medical team was dispatched to Kakichhuah on November 11 to investigate the outbreak.

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been deployed, and local health workers are maintaining close surveillance, he said.

According to Jongte, water samples collected from the area have been sent to Zoram Medical College & Hospital at Falkawn near Aizawl for testing.