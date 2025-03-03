Water Supply Scheme Completed in 7 Urban Bodies

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company has completed the work of water supply scheme in 7 urban bodies under Jabalpur Project Unit. The Narmada Drinking Water Scheme has been prepared with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank. This scheme is known as Narmada Drinking Water Scheme Bhedaghat. The bodies which are getting drinking water from this drinking water scheme include Bhedaghat, Patan, Katangi, Majhauli, Panagar, Sihora and Tendukheda of Damoh district.

Intake well has been installed at Lamhetaghat on the banks of Narmada river for the water supply scheme. At the same time, a 31 MLD water purification plant has been installed for water purification. A total of 13 high level tanks have been constructed for water storage in all the 7 bodies. To ensure that every household gets pure water through tap, 159 km of main pipeline and 328 km of distribution pipeline have been laid.

More than 32 thousand households in 7 towns have been provided tap connections under the Bhedaghat Jal Praday Yojana. A population of 1 lakh 62 thousand in these towns is being benefited. The special thing about the scheme is that the project has been designed keeping in mind the population growth of the next 30 years. The cost of the scheme with operation and maintenance for ten years is approximately Rs 257 crore.

Earlier, there was no permanent arrangement for water supply in these bodies. Women and children travelled long distances from their homes and worked hard to collect water. There used to be long queues around hand pumps in these towns and the general public used to face hardship. With the efforts of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company, arrangements are being made to deliver pure water to every household after purification. Due to availability of purified water, the general public has also got relief from water-borne diseases.