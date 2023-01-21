Water conservation need of hour: Haryana Dy CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that today water conservation is the need of the hour. For this, we have to revive our natural resources. The government has also come forward for this work and this year a budget of Rs 1,100 crores has been fixed to take this work forward.



The deputy chief minister said this while addressing a press conference on Saturday at the Gymkhana Club in Sector-15A, Faridabad. Chautala announced the initiation of a campaign by the Awaaz Foundation and Rotary Club to revive 100 stalled borewells.

He said that a significant number of borewells in the city of Faridabad had stopped functioning as a result of the decline in ground water levels.

Due to this, a large number of people are not getting drinking water. He said that when this matter came to notice, it was asked to find an expert agency for recommendations.

After extensive research, it came to light that some people in Maharashtra are working on reviving the stalled borewells.

Thereafter, these people were contacted and the entire work was taken up by Awaaz Foundation and Rotary Club. Initially 100 borewells will be revived under it in Faridabad. In this project, a

borewell will cost Rs 50,000/ Rotary Club and Awaaz Foundation will jointly contribute to it, he said.