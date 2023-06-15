Water conservation a priority for CM Khattar

chandigarh: Water conservation is a priority for Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the state has a long list of initiatives specifically focussing on saving water for the next generation starting with ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat’ scheme launch as part of the Biennial Integrated Water Resources Action Plan (2023-25).



Concerned about water conservation for future generations, the chief mnister gave the concept of ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat’ scheme which garnered appreciation at different forums. Under the scheme, the chief minister aims to motivate the farmers to switch to other alternative crops in paddy-dominated districts and interacted with the farmers of all the 10 paddy-dominated districts of the state.

Consequently, the farmers on 1.5 lakh acres of land adopted other crops instead of paddy and for this, they are being given financial assistance at the rate of Rs 7,000 per acre. In the year 2023-24, a target has been set of bringing 2 lakh acres of area under other crops in place of paddy. Apart from this, now the farmers are also moving towards direct-seeded rice, which will save water.

Meanwhile, the chief minister recently launched the Biennial Integrated Water Resources Action Plan (2023-25). The total water availability in the state is 20,93,598 crore litres, while the total water demand is 34,96,276 crore litres, leaving a water gap of 14 lakh crore litres. This action plan aims to bridge this gap for the next two years.

Also, a two-day ‘Water Conclave’ was organised recently in Panchkula in the direction of water conservation, in which administrative secretaries and experts working on water conservation from India and abroad participated. The main objective of the conclave was to discuss an integrated water resource management strategy and approach in the wake of depleting groundwater levels.