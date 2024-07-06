Water bottles & footwear among trash collected in dumpers, 5 jeeps

Mumbai: As a sea humanity turned up at the Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive promenade to give a hero’s welcome to the T20 World Cup winning Indian team, this multitude also left behind loads of trash, including water bottles and footwear, that was later collected by the civic body in seven vehicles.

The cleanliness drive went on all through the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following the victory parade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. Thousands of fans thronged the Marine Drive in south Mumbai to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening. The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point after 7.30 pm and went till the Wankhede Stadium. This huge congregation also left behind piles of trash as footwear and water bottles were seen lying scattered on the stretch of road from where the victory parade passed. Of the total trash, shoes and chappals were collected in as many as five jeeps, it said, adding that two dumpers were also used to lift the garbage from the spot.

Instead of sending this junk to the dumping ground, all these items will be sent to recycling plants, the civic body added.

At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy after a massive crowd gathered along the route of the victory parade.