Waste management plant to be set up in city at cost of Rs 8.37 cr: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government believes in good governance and transparency for the development of every Haryanvi who wishes to contribute to building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant state.

He said that no stone would be left unturned in the development of the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing a development rally in Kharkhoda on Sunday. He also laid the foundation stones of two sub-health centres in villages Sohanti and Thana Kalan of Sonipat district. These two development projects will be completed at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore.

The CM announced a series of projects for Kharkhoda and declared a separate grant of Rs 5 crore for the development of the town. He announced the beautification of Thana Chowk and Delhi Chowk in Kharkhoda city, Rs 8 crore for the main park and Rs 3.50 crore for the renovation of the stadium. A waste management plant will be set up in the city at a cost of Rs 8.37 crore.

Saini announced that a digital library would be built in the city. A drinking water project costing Rs 26.46 crore is currently underway, which will be completed by December 2026. In addition, subject to availability of land, a rest house and a multi-storey parking facility will also be constructed. In the Kharkhoda Assembly constituency, Rs 28.30 crore will be spent on nine PWD roads with a total length of 45 km.

Similarly, six roads with a total length of 35 km will be repaired. A total of 42 roads with a length of 175 km and Marketing Board roads with a length of 31 km will be repaired under the DLP. Repair works of seven roads measuring 20 km are being carried out at a cost of Rs. 4.65 crore.