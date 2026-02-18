Warships from 20 nations sail into Visakhapatnam for IFR–MILAN 2026

Vishakhpatnam: Warships from around the world have gathered off the coast of Visakhapatnam, setting the stage for the third edition of the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 on Wednesday.



This spectacular maritime event celebrates unity, strategic alliances, and India’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific.

As part of IFR–MILAN 2026, this prestigious naval gathering will showcase an impressive array of Indian and international vessels, underscoring growing maritime cooperation and India’s rising strategic footprint in the region.

On social media, the Naval spokesperson announced, “Fleets from across the globe are in position, preparations are complete, and anticipation is high. Tomorrow, at International Fleet Review 2026, the world’s navies will unite in a powerful display of solidarity, partnership, and shared commitment to the oceans.”

The Eastern Naval Command extended a warm welcome to the participating ships.

“The Indian Navy welcomes JS Yuudachi, a destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, arriving in Visakhapatnam for IFR2026 and MILAN2026, strengthening the long-standing maritime ties between our nations,” the Command shared.

Several other foreign naval vessels have also been honored with ceremonial welcomes, including SAS Amatola of South Africa, ROKS Gang Gam-Chan of South Korea, IRIS Dena of Iran, HTMS Krabi of Thailand, RNOV Sadh of Oman, RFS

Marshal Shaposhnikov of Russia, KD Sri Indera Sakti of Malaysia, KRI Bung Tomo-357 of Indonesia, Al-Emarat of the UAE, BNS Somudra Avijan of Bangladesh, HMAS Warramunga of Australia, SLNS Nandi Mitra and SLNS

Sagara of Sri Lanka, BRP Miguel Malvar of the Philippines, VPNS 17 of Vietnam, SCGS Zoroaster of Seychelles, and CGS Huravee of the Maldives.