‘Warfare becoming non-kinetic, non-contact’

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said warfare is becoming increasingly “non-kinetic and non-contact” owing to multiple factors and therefore demands a response that requires military strength, and intellectual, technological and moral preparedness.

Chanakya’s teachings remind us that the “rising powers inevitably provoke countervailing coalitions”, he said in his address at an event held at Manekshaw Centre here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“National security involves preparing for strategic balancing, deterrence, and resilience against these counter reactions. Herein, our opportunities are immense, the demographic dividend of the world’s youngest population, transforming technologies, and a strategic geography,” he said.

Yet so, are the challenges, the Army chief added.

In his keynote address, he emphasised the evolving nature of warfare and the responses needed in this scenario.

“Firstly, we have traditional rivalries and collusive threats leading to more than a half, that is more than two-and-a-half front challenges.

Secondly, terrorism, proxy war, and internal threats still persist. Thirdly, and more importantly, disinformation campaigns seek to fracture our social fabric from within.