War of words over Shiv Sena MLA’s controversial remarks

Mumbai: In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA’s remarks. The BJP is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress,” Gaikwad told reporters, before announcing the bizarre reward.

“During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue with Rs 11 lakh,” Gaikwad said. The Congress had defeated Babasaheb Ambedkar in elections, he added.

“Gandhi’s comments are the biggest treachery of the people. Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits,” the MLA said.

“Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread a false narrative that the BJP would change it. But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years,” he said.

Bawankule distanced the BJP from Gaikwad’s comments. “I will not support or endorse Gaikwad’s comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress. Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations,” the BJP leader said.

In the wake of several controversial statements by ruling alliance leaders targeting Rahul, the Congress said “hate-filled minions” making such remarks were the “real terrorists” who belong in jail.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said there have been multiple incidents of “absolutely disgusting remarks” being made against Gandhi.

“Who is Rahul Gandhi, he is a five-term elected MP, he is the leader of Opposition in India’s democracy. How can such statements replete with violence be tolerated?

“Why must I not say that if the members of the BJP and their alliance partners are resorting to these violent statements, this is happening at the behest of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, this has your complete political patronage,” Shrinate said at a press conference at the

AICC headquarters.