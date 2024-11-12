War of words as TMC alleges ECI inaction against its complaint; poll body refutes claim

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday (November 11) rejected the allegations made by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of delay or inaction on its complaints relating to alleged misuse of Central Forces in West Bengal, saying it acted within 20 hours of receiving the complaints from the party.

A TMC delegation that approached the ECI claimed the election body gave it an appointment for Monday (November 11) afternoon, 90 minutes before the bypoll campaign ends in Bengal.

The delegation comprising MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay, Derek O’Brien, Kirti Azad, Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev had submitted two memoranda related to the ongoing bypoll campaign on Saturday.

In a letter to the poll body on Monday, the TMC said it is “dismayed” that they were given an appointment at 3:30 pm on Monday, a mere 90 minutes before the campaigning period concludes at 5 pm and the beginning of the silence period. They also said it appears that these delays serve to benefit the BJP.

The poll authority said: “As such, this Commission rejects your allegations regarding inaction and delayed response as completely baseless, devoid of facts and misleading. However, without further elaborating, you are most welcome to attend the meeting at 3.30 pm today”. The Commission said the TMC’s request seeking an appointment for a delegation was received on November 8 at 5.17 pm by an e-mail but it did not mention any issues for discussion.“..While the Commission was waiting to receive the representation or to know the subject matter of the meeting, a delegation of AITC (All-India Trinamool Congress) came to the Commission office on November 9 and handed over two representations...,” the letter read. “Acting promptly” on both the representations, the Commission directed the CEO of West Bengal to first address the urgent issue regarding force deployment, the EC said.

It said the CEO convened the meeting of the State Level Force Deployment Committee along with State Police Nodal Officer and the State CAPF Coordinator on Sunday-- “within 20 hours” of receipt of TMC representation.

“It was decided that each QRT (quick reaction team), including those led by the company commander of CAPF, will include an ASI or SI level state police personnel. Directions have been issued by the CEO, accordingly, to SPNO and State CAPF Coordinator on November 10 itself, much before your letter dated November 11,” the poll watchdog said.