Waqf Bill: Oppn demands extension of JPC’s tenure

NEW DELHI: Members of the Opposition in the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) reviewing the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, requesting a significant extension of the committee’s tenure.

The members expressed concerns that the current three-month timeframe is insufficient for thorough deliberation on the expansive legislation, which they argue will impact a large segment of India’s population.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, the Opposition members emphasized that the Waqf Amendment Bill, tabled on August 8, proposes substantial changes to the existing Waqf Act of 1995. They highlighted that the committee has only held 25 sittings since its first meeting on August 22, with some of these sessions devoted to presentations from what they deemed “various irrelevant” organizations and individuals.

Notably, key state governments—including those of Bihar, New Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh—have yet to present their perspectives on the bill, and several stakeholder organizations are still awaiting their chance to contribute.

The members warned that the legislative process risks losing its legitimacy if discussions are conducted merely as a formality without allowing adequate opportunities for all stakeholders to present their views. “This will unfortunately harm the majesty of Parliament,” they stated in their letter, stressing the need for comprehensive consultation and deliberation on such a critical issue.

The JPC was tasked with reviewing the bill following objections from the Opposition, and it is expected to submit its report by the end of the first week of the winter session, which runs from November 25 to December 20. The committee consists of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, including 13 members from the Opposition—nine from the Lower House and four from the Upper House. The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act have drawn significant criticism from opposition parties, particularly regarding provisions that would empower district collectors to resolve disputes traditionally handled by the Waqf Tribunal. Additionally, the proposal to include non-Muslims on waqf boards has sparked further controversy, with critics arguing that these changes could undermine the autonomy and governance of waqf properties.

The Opposition’s appeal for an extension underscores the complexities surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill and highlights the broader implications for legislative processes in India. They argue that without sufficient time for adequate review and input from various stakeholders, the committee risks formulating recommendations that do not reflect the interests and needs of the affected communities.