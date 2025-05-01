"Waqf Act will destroy Waqf Board": AIMIM chief Owaisi launches AIMPLB protest

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi participated in a symbolic protest by switching off the lights at his residence, aligning with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) call against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Speaking on the protest, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “This call by the AIMPLB has been successful…I thank all for this. This protest is being organised to send a message to PM Modi’s government that this Act will undermine the Waqf Board. The law that was made is unconstitutional… After one to two weeks, a human chain protest and some round table conferences will be organised…”Earlier on April 27, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

On April 25, the Union Government filed its preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking the dismissal of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as it stated that the law does not violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The Centre stated that the amendments are solely intended to regulate the secular aspects of property management. Therefore, there was no violation of the religious freedoms guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. The Central government asked the court not to stay any provisions of the Act, stating that it is a settled position in law that constitutional courts would not remain a statutory provision, either directly or indirectly, and would decide the matter finally.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President’s assent on April 5, after which it became law. Meanwhile, Owaisi also addressed the recent Pahalgan attack, saying, “I outrightly condemned what happened in Pahalgan, and I’ll continue to do that. I also said that it all happened as Pakistan was behind it, their government was behind that attack… the saddest part was that people were being killed in front of their families and after being asked their religion, Hindus were killed… Even AIMPLB condemned that attack and we paused our protest for 3 days…”