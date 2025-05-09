‘Want to join Army, confront Pak terrorists’

Balasore: Nine-year-old Tanuj Kumar Satpathy, who lost his father in the Pahalgam attack, on Thursday said that he wants to join the Indian Army and confront Pakistani terrorists.

Tanuj’s father, Prashant Satpathy, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Speaking to reporters at his house in Odisha’s Balasore district, Tanuj said if he

gets the opportunity to meet PM Narendra Modi, he would tell him to ensure that no child like him becomes fatherless.

“I have decided to join the Army as it has avenged my father’s death,” he said as his mother, Priya Darshini Achariya, stood by his side

“We have been watching the news since Wednesday morning, and it gives my mother and me immense satisfaction. We are proud of our Army,” he said, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Tanuj said the Army have been with him and his mother since the beginning.

“Finally, they took revenge. Therefore, I will certainly join the Army. I will study with dedication so that I can get a place in the force, and will confront Pakistan and its terrorists,” he said.

Tanuj’s mother, Priya Darshini, said she would do anything to fulfil her son’s wish.