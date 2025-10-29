‘Want their sons to be CM, PM’: Shah mocks Lalu, Sonia; says seats not vacant

Darbhanga/Samastipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the INDIA bloc, alleging that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad wants to make his son Tejashwi the chief minister of Bihar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi her son Rahul the PM, while asserting that “both posts were not vacant”.

Addressing back-to-back public rallies in Darbhanga, Samastipur and Begusarai, Shah also questioned whether the members of radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), who were arrested after the Centre banned the organisation, would remain behind bars if the Congress-RJD combine came to power in Bihar.

“The BJP has given tickets to many youngsters for the Bihar assembly polls, like Maithili Thakur, who does not have any political background, but the RJD and Congress have not, as Lalu ji wants to make his son Tejashwi the chief minister and Sonia ji wants her son Rahul to be the PM... but I want to let them know that both posts are not vacant,” he said.

Shah termed the Mahagathbandhan as ‘thug bandhan’, alleging that Lalu Prasad is involved in fodder, bitumen and land-for-jobs scams, while Congress was involved in corruption cases worth Rs 12 lakh crore.