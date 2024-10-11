Want quality education in state: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday called upon the academicians to play a proactive role for ensuring the empowerment of common man by imparting quality education to the students.



“All the academicians sitting under this roof are achievers by virtue of their hard work, dedication and sincerity but the onus of producing more gems like you lies solely on your shoulders”, said the CM while addressing the gathering during a conference of the vice-chancellors here at the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

The CM said that the state government has 40 universities and it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the V-Cs of these universities have come together for the conference. He praised the Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for holding the conference “which will go a long way in further improving the standard of higher education in the state”. Mann said that the state government is committed to giving impetus to higher education in Punjab for which no stone is being left unturned.

The CM said that the state has two big universities which house over 40,000 students. He said that unfortunately due to the regressive policies of the previous governments the number of students from the state were less in these universities. However, Mann said that due to the efforts being made by the state government, the trend to go abroad has been reversed and now a surge has been witnessed in the colleges and universities of the state for admissions.