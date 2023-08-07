‘Want my mother to contest LS polls from Hajipur’

Patna: Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday disclosed that he wants his mother to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur, a seat his late father Ram Vilas Paswan had nurtured over several decades.



Chirag Paswan, who has been having a tiff with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, the current Hajipur MP, was replying to questions from journalists, hours after hinting that he would himself stick to Jamui, from where he has won two consecutive terms.

“As the sitting MP, it is natural for him (Paras) to stake claim for the seat,” he said when asked about the Union minister digging in his heels on the issue of Hajipur.

“But for us, Hajipur has an emotional pull. I consider the land as my mother. In the absence of my father, it is natural for me to desire that I take care of the constituency the way he did in his life time,” he said.