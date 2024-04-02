Wankhede under departmental inquiry in two additional cases, reveal sources

MUMBAI: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, previously under departmental inquiry in the Mumbai drugs case, now faces inquiries in two additional cases, according to sources.

Wankhede has petitioned the Bombay High Court, seeking protection from coercive action regarding the departmental inquiry. He failed to appear before the NCB despite 11 summons issued between November 2023 and March 2024. In addition to the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case, Wankhede faces departmental inquiries in connection with two other drugs cases. One inquiry, deemed preliminary, stems from a 2020 drug raid at actor Sapna Pabbi’s residence, where controlled drugs in the form of medicine tablets were allegedly seized. Pabbi accused Wankhede’s team of framing her falsely and disregarding her prescription details.

Pabbi alleged that although a doctor’s prescription was found, it was not considered by NCB officials. She claimed to have offered to explain the possession of Clonazepam via video call or conference, but the information was not recorded.The second inquiry involves allegations that Wankhede used an arrested individual as a decoy to trap a Nigerian drug peddler. The accused, coerced and promised assistance in his case, revealed that Wankhede bypassed legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has granted Wankhede temporary relief until April 10, prohibiting coercive steps against him regarding the NCB’s preliminary inquiry into irregularities related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.