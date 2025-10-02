Wangchuk’s wife seeks Prez’s intervention for his release

Leh: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Wednesday reached out to President Droupadi Murmu to seek her intervention for the release of the climate activist, who has been lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan since being taken into custody following the September 24 violent clashes in Ladakh.

In a three-page letter addressed to the President, Wangchuk’s wife alleged “witch-hunt” against her husband for espousing the cause of the people over the past four years and said she is completely unaware about her husband’s condition.

“We request for an unconditional release of Wangchuk, a person who can never be a threat to anyone, leave alone his Nation. He has dedicated his life to serve the brave sons of soil of Ladakh and stands in solidarity with the Indian Army in defence of our great nation,” Angmo said in the representation forwarded through deputy commissioner, Leh.

Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act on September 26, two days after violent clashes in Leh town left four persons dead and scores of others injured. The violence broke out during the protests in support of the demands, including statehood for Ladakh and the region’s inclusion in Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

She termed Wangchuk’s detention as “illegal” and said she was informed of this by a station house officer.

“I was also told the officer would explain to me my legal rights. Even that has not been done till today. I am shocked and devastated,” she said, adding that while being taken away, he was not even allowed to take his clothes. ‘

“I am not aware whether he has been given fresh clothes and basic amenities including medicines that he needs on a daily basis, especially after his fast of 15 days in September that has weakened him physically.”

Calling the treatment “deplorable”, she said Wangchuk had been speaking about climate change, educational reforms, and grassroots innovation, and raising his voice for the upliftment of a backward tribal belt that is ecologically fragile in a peaceful Gandhian manner for the last four years.

“To treat the son of the soil of Ladakh so shabbily is not just a sin but a strategic error for building strong borders with solidarity and peaceful coexistence,” she said while highlighting that Wangchuk had been building shelters for the Indian Army officers and jawans.”