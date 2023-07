Waiting to see how BJP handles its new ‘riff-raffs’, says Uddhav

Mumbai: A week after Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he is waiting to see how the BJP handles its new “riff-raffs”.



On the issue of petitions seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the state Assembly Speaker will have to take a decision on it within a given framework. “If the Speaker to bypass it, the Supreme Court’s doors are always open for us,” he told reporters in Nagpur after starting a two-day tour of the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.

The Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Shiv Sena leadership.

Shinde later became the CM with BJP’s support. On July 2 this year, NCP’s Ajit Pawar led a split in his party and joined the Shinde government as deputy chief minister. Asked about his views on the ruling BJP, Thackeray said: “I do not think the BJP deserves anything to be said about it. It has no right to preach us. I am just waiting to see how the BJP handles the new riff-raffs.”

Notably, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.

These legislators have been given seven days to file their reply, he said.