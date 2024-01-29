‘Vridh Seva Ashrams’ to be established in every district, announces CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a Jan Samvad at Ward 11, Model Town, Karnal on Sunday said that ‘Vridh Seva Ashrams’ will be opened in every district, having an accommodation facility of 50 senior citizens in each Ashram.



He said that the city E-bus service will commence in Karnal within three months. Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, 50,000 plots will be allocated in the first phase in the state. The portal for applications will be opened very soon said Khattar.

The Chief Minister further said that the Vridh Seva Ashram (elderly care home) will provide accommodation and food arrangements for the underprivileged and poor elderly. Even financially stable senior citizens, willing to stay in these homes, will need to make a certain contribution.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed old-age pension certificates to eight beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said that the City E-bus service in Karnal will commence within three months. The same has been started in Panipat and will start in Yamunanagar from Monday, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the benefits of central and state government welfare schemes are reaching to the needy people.

The Chief Minister informed that the Chirayu Haryana Yojana has been integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Initially, 15.5 lakh people were eligible under the Ayushman Yojana, which has now increased to 34 lakh.

The income limit for poverty has been raised from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 1.80 lakh. In Karnal district, 1,34,000 people have applied for the Ayushman card, with 92,000 approvals being given, and the remaining will be processed soon, he said.