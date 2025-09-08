VP election: Oppn MPs to participate in mock poll

New Delhi: Opposition MPs would be briefed on Monday on the procedure to vote in the September 9 vice presidential polls, and will be hosted for dinner by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge the same evening, sources in the INDIA Bloc said on Sunday.

They said a ‘mock poll’ would be conducted in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at around 2:30 pm on Monday after the briefing on the procedure to vote in the vice presidential polls.

At around 7:30 pm, Congress president Kharge will host a dinner for the Opposition MPs at the Parliament annexe, the sources said.

It is a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint Opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy on September 9. Both candidates this time hail from southern India, with Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana.

The vice-presidential election has been described by the Opposition as an ideological battle, even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice-presidential election, has said that the polling will take place on Tuesday in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House.

The polling will commence at 10 am and close at 5 pm on September 9.

“The electoral college for election to the Office of the Vice-President of India consists of the Members of both Houses of Parliament. The nominated Members of Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, are entitled to participate in the election.

“The polling arrangements in Parliament House are being made by Shri PC Mody, the Returning Officer for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025, and Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha,” the statement from Rajya Sabha secretariat said.