‘Voters to end NC, PDP dominance in Kashmir’

New Delhi: The BJP may not be contesting any of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but the party is confident that the elections in the valley will end the domination of the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party in the region.BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed on Sunday that the Modi government’s development initiatives following the abrogation of Article 370 coupled with peace in the region have ensured that people are looking beyond family-run parties like the two regional outfits besides the Congress. “People know that be it the PDP, NC or the Congress, their concerns are not the priority of these parties as they only want to perpetuate their family rule,” said Chugh, who is overseeing his party’s campaign in the region besides in Ladakh and Telangana.The Congress had jailed NC founder Sheikh Abdullah for over two decades but his son and grandson, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have joined hands with the same party, he said. Asked why the BJP is not contesting any of the three seats in the valley, he said the party has been able to strike a chord with people with the works of the Centre and has exposed the entrenched

political parties.