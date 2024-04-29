‘Voters to be provided poll updates through WhatsApp’

Chandigarh: In a pioneering move, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp Channel, ‘Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.’



CEO Sibin C highlighted that the WhatsApp channel aims to circulate crucial information regarding elections, including election procedures, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities, important dates, different statistics, and much more information related with Lok Sabha Election 2024, etc., to the general public and stakeholders.

Additionally, the channel will showcase significant initiatives undertaken by the CEO’s office to enhance voter turnout, aligning with the goal of ‘Is Vaar 70 Paar.’

This initiative is part of the CEO’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology for enhanced public engagement.

Regular podcasts and “Facebook Live” sessions are also being conducted by the office to disseminate information and address voter inquiries. Notably, the CEO is also on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube with the handle @TheCEOPunjab.

Sibin C encouraged WhatsApp users to join the official channel to receive regular and authentic updates about the Lok Sabha Elections.