Voters of Bihar: The real heroes of democracy

The Bihar state occupies a niche in the history of political development of the world. It is not a mere Indian state; it is the birthplace of democracy. The history of Vaishali, one of the earliest republics in the world, confirms the fact that the seeds of participatory governance were first planted here. The citizens of Bihar have been marked by a strong civic awareness and political consciousness since ancient times to date and are so proud of their democratic legacy.



This democratic spirit was again demonstrated by the fact that the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections was a living testimony. Voter turnout in all parts of the state was unprecedented, which explains why Bihar is regarded to be one of the most politically conscious states in India.

This election became a historic voter turnout of 66.91 percent as per the data released by the Election Commission of India. And this is equal to 7 crore 45 lakh 26 thousand 858 citizens going out to vote- a motivating number and a new mark in the electoral history of the state.

This is the first election since the introduction of the Indian Constitution, which was so lively and participative in Bihar. The Bihar 2025 polls can be regarded as the most successful democratic exercise in the state so far, as this demonstrates the rediscovery of a belief in the power of the ballot among the people.

Perhaps the most outstanding in this election was the active involvement of the women voters who in addition to being on the same terms, they outdid their male counterparts in percentage of participation.

During the second round of the poll, over 74 per cent of the women voted, as compared to 64 per cent of the men. In both stages put together, percentages of women and men voting were 68.76 and 65.08 respectively. This greater and continuous contribution by women is inspirational and signifies a greater social awakening in Bihar.

Being the Election Commission representative (also known as the SVEEP Icon) of the group (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation), I got a chance to visit a few districts and promote voter awareness. The reception was very favourable. Citizens, in particular women, were keen to learn their rights and duties as citizens. The power of the energy that I felt in all my villages and towns was indisputable: a feeling that voting is not merely an obligation, but a democracy celebration.

The elections in Bihar were held on the same day that the grand festival of Chhath Puja was coming to an end and this was symbolic. The same people are religious and devote as much to their faith and culture on the occasion of Chhath, similarly they did on the occasion of elections. Voting stations in the state were changed into places of revelation. Voters came with their party best and there was a sense of excitement, fun, and optimism.

This festive involvement showed that democracy in Bihar is not a political process, it is a living tradition which people are proud of. All the votes were prayers to the advancement, peace, and general prosperity.

To enhance the importance of the event, there were international delegates from 16 countries, who came to Bihar to witness the polling process with their own eyes and were from South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Belgium, and Colombia. They were so impressed with the level of organising, transparency and, most importantly, the sheer enthusiasm of the people of Bihar. They were all unanimous in their feedback: the democracy of Bihar is a learning experience to the world.

Elections do not only deal with the government-building business but also with the reinstatement of the religious belief in the democratic concept. Citizen disengagement had become an issue in some areas of the country due to low turnouts in elections in the recent past.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections will not be remembered as a mere political event but are rather a community re-assertion of faith in democracy. By making the Bihar people active participants in the political process, they have created a new chapter in the India democratic journey, one that is characterised by inclusivity, awareness and hope.

Being a witness to this historic event, I could proudly say that, again Bihar has done justice to its legacy. The cradle of democracy has demonstrated to the world that the communal and participation spirit has not died in this country, but they live through action.

In fact, this is the victory of Bihar. This is democracy triumphant over all this is the victory of democracy.

Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet (SVEEP Icon, Election Commission of India)