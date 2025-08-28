‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ to end with march in Patna

New Delhi: In a change of strategy, the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders in Bihar will now conclude with a march in Patna instead of a rally on September 1 with top leaders of the alliance addressing at various points.

Congress sources said the leaders of the alliance felt that the ‘padyatra’ will generate more enthusiasm as a finale than a rally.

Several INDIA bloc leaders have already participated in the yatra so there was no point in assembling everyone for a rally, they added.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal had said that on September 1, there will be a mega ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’ at Patna - where the whole of Bihar will send a clear message to drive away the “vote chors”.

Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Muzaffarpur district during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother’s motorcycle. People lined up on the streets to welcome them.

Gandhi launched the yatra, supported by all Mahagathbandhan constituents, against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude on September 1 with a march in the Bihar capital before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Purnea, Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. It will also pass through Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts.