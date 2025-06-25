Vote theft in 2024 Maha polls: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Flagging alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that there weren’t isolated glitches but “vote theft” and demanded the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls as well as CCTV footage.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X a media report which claimed that in just six months between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Nagpur South West -- the seat held by BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- added 29,219 new voters.

“In Maharashtra CM’s own constituency, the voter list grew by 8 per cent in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50 per cent surge. BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes,” Gandhi said in his post.

“Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address. And the EC? Silent -- or complicit. These aren’t isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession,” he said.

In a post on X, the Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra said as informed by the Election Commission of India already, electoral rolls are shared with all recognised political parties.