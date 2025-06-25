MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Vote theft in 2024 Maha polls: Rahul Gandhi
Nation

Vote theft in 2024 Maha polls: Rahul Gandhi

BY Team MP25 Jun 2025 12:04 AM IST

New Delhi: Flagging alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that there weren’t isolated glitches but “vote theft” and demanded the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls as well as CCTV footage.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X a media report which claimed that in just six months between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Nagpur South West -- the seat held by BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- added 29,219 new voters.

“In Maharashtra CM’s own constituency, the voter list grew by 8 per cent in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50 per cent surge. BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes,” Gandhi said in his post.

“Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address. And the EC? Silent -- or complicit. These aren’t isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession,” he said.

In a post on X, the Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra said as informed by the Election Commission of India already, electoral rolls are shared with all recognised political parties.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X