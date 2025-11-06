‘Vote goonda raj out’: Congress urges voters to defeat BJP-JD(U)

New Delhi: A day before polling for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls, the Congress Wednesday put out 20 points on what it called “deceptions, injustices, and neglect inflicted upon” the state by the BJP-JD(U) government, urging the voters to defeat the NDA to end unemployment, migration, corruption, and “goonda raj”.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the NDA has pushed Bihar’s bright future into darkness for the sake of its own “power-hungry interests”.

“Before the first phase of voting on November 6 tomorrow, be sure to take a look at these 20 points on the deceptions, injustices, and neglect inflicted on Bihar by the BJP-JD(U) government over the past 20 years,” Ramesh said on X, listing out the 20 points.

He pointed out that more than 10 recruitment and entrance exams in the state were leaked, with scandals erupting.

He also cited a sting operation to claim that papers and degrees are sold in Bihar for anywhere from Rs 20 to 50 lakh. “Due to the NDA government’s failed economic and employment policies, crores of people were forced to leave their homes and migrate to other states for labour work. According to the Modi government’s own e-Shram portal, 3 crore 18 lakh people from Bihar are engaged in labour in other states,” the Congress general secretary said.

Claiming that the BJP-JD(U) has turned Bihar into the country’s poorest state, Ramesh cited the caste-based survey in the state and said 64 per cent of the population is surviving on just Rs 67 a day, with the most affected being the extremely backward classes and Dalits.

“Industries and businesses have been devastated. Even those industrialists running businesses on their own steam are now insecure. In the last 6 months, 11 industrialists have been murdered,” Ramesh said.

In Bihar, “goonda raj” and the kidnapping industry are thriving -- on an average, 8 murders, 33 kidnappings, and 136 heinous crimes occur every day, he claimed.