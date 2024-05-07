Vote for govt that will invest in infra, support farmers, says Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to voters in Karnataka to vote for a government that will continue to invest in infrastructure development of the state, support farmers and deliver justice to the poor.

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state began in 14 constituencies at 7 am on Tuesday and will end at 6 pm. Taking to ‘X’, Shah appealed to voters in Kannada.

“I appeal to the people to vote for the government that will continue to invest in infrastructure development of the state, support to farmers and justice for the poor, SCs, STs, OBCs and for the betterment of the state,” he said.

The first phase of polls in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26 recorded a 69.56 per cent voter turnout. The segments where polling is underway on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga. A total of 227 candidates -- 206 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the second phase covering the northern districts of the state with more than 2.59 crore

eligible voters.