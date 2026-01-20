Vivekananda’s prophecy taking shape under PM Modi’s leadership: MP CM

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that Swami Vivekananda’s prophecy that the 21st century would belong to India is being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the country has established its credibility on every global platform.

Addressing an event organised by the Madhyanchal Student Association at Delhi University, CM Yadav said India today is moving decisively towards global leadership. He described PM Modi as one of the world’s most influential leaders, effectively steering the world’s youngest democracy with vision and resolve.

CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh figures among states with the lowest unemployment rates and that the state government stands firmly with youth at every step. Empowering young people, he said, remains the government’s top priority. “We aim to ensure that the youth of MP become job creators, not job seekers,” he asserted, urging them to excel in fields ranging from agri-technology and healthcare to artificial intelligence and global innovation.

Sharing the state’s achievements, the Chief Minister said irrigation coverage has expanded significantly, and the government has set a target to double the state budget over the next five years. To boost employment, he announced that the government would provide a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 per worker to textile units established in the state.

CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is a power-surplus state, offering renewable energy at one of the lowest rates in the country—Rs 2.10 per unit. He noted that the Delhi Metro runs on electricity supplied from Madhya Pradesh.

He urged students to remain united and play an active, positive role in nation-building.