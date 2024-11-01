Vivek Joshi appointed Haryana's chief secretary

Chandigarh: Vivek Joshi, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed the chief secretary of Haryana on Thursday. According to a state government order, Joshi, under repatriation from the Government of India, has been posted as the chief secretary to the Haryana government upon his joining the state cadre. Joshi replaces incumbent Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad, a 1988 batch IAS officer who superannuated from the post on Thursday. Joshi, who was the DoPT secretary, was recently sent back to his cadre state Haryana. He was appointed secretary to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in August this year. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Joshi's repatriation "to his parent cadre on the request of the government of Haryana", an official order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said.