Vision of 2nd G-20 meet is to project domestic tourism in mission mode: Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

Darjeeling: Inaugurating the 2nd G-20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting being held in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, G Kishan Reddy, Union minister for Tourism, said that the vision of the 2nd G-20 TWG meeting is to project domestic tourism in mission mode. He stated that the meeting in this region is a golden opportunity to showcase India’s spiritual, cultural and natural heritage to the world. India’s vision is to make the country a USD 1 trillion tourism economy by 2047.



In order to give a boost to the tourism sector, this year the government is observing ‘Vision India-2023’.

“Vision India-2023 is a unique collective moment which invites the world to explore India. Our vision is to make India a USD 1 trillion tourism economy by 2047, the centenary of India’s Independence celebrations with 100 million international visitors to India,” stated Reddy.

To achieve this, the government is focusing on the conventions of various government-led initiatives under Public-Private Partnership. “The Union Ministry of Tourism has also formulated a comprehensive tourism policy with holistic flavour for a sustainable and responsible growth in the tourism sector in the country,” stated Reddy. The policy is improving the conditions for tourism development of the country, supporting tourism industries, strengthening tourism highlights with the commitment to achieve sustainable development goals of the county.

“Siliguri is a gateway for the North East and provides amazing travel experiences, besides, fostering spirituality in various monasteries and temples and witnessing wildlife and natural beauty in the form of national parks, adventure in camping and water rafting and the likes,” stated the tourism minister.

Welcoming the delegates in Siliguri, Union minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla said that West Bengal is a land from where India got its National Anthem. From the medieval time, Bengal happened to be the richest part of India in the fields of literature, art, social, culture.

Barla added that West Bengal is home to several litterateurs who are honoured by the world-Rabindra Nath Tagore, Amartya Sen, St. Mother Teresa and CV Raman to name a few.

“West Bengal is a favorite tourist destination for not only India but the world as well hence the infrastructure and promotion of tourism is going in tandem to invite more globe-trotters to this part of the country,” stated Barla.

Incidentally the 2nd TWG meeting was flagged off on Saturday in Kurseong. Along with the business session, in Kurseong delegates took part in tea tasting and moonshine tea plucking.

While addressing the session on “Adventure Tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Development Goals” at Makaibari, Kurseong, Reddy stated that India’s rich geographical conditions in different states have big opportunities of encouraging adventure tourism. “India possesses 70 per cent of the mighty Himalayas besides taking advantage of more than 7,000 km of coast line, seven major rivers, 70,000 km of sandy desert, 700 sanctuaries, including 16 tiger reserves” Reddy said.

The day started with a Yoga session, organised at Sukna by the Ministry of AYUSH for the delegates from the G-20 member countries. After that, a Himalayan car rally was also flagged off by the Union Tourism Minister.

On April 3, the delegates will visit Darjeeling on a day trip. They will visit Ghoom Railway station and take a joyride to the Batasia Loop and Darjeeling Railway station. In Darjeeling they will visit the Raj Bhawan, Mall and also watch a cultural programme. Later they will return to Siliguri.